Bradley, Norma J. Age 90 Passed away on January 18, 2020. She was born in Grand Island, NE on June 11, 1929 to the late Raymond and Irene (Truckenmiller) Scott. Norma retired from Northwestern Bell. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Bradley; and daughter, Janet Bradley. Norma is survived by her son, David Bradley (Robin); brother, Leroy Scott; grandchildren, Shelley Ronk, Robert Rupp, Karen Rupp, Kathy Rupp, Michelle Bradley (Randy Nixon), and Cheri Boettger (Rob); six great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren. VISITATION: from 5-7pm Wednesday, January 22, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: at 10am Thursday at the Funeral Home. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs IA 51501 712-256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

