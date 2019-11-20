Bradfield, Louis LeRoy 1934 - 2019 On Wednesday, November 13, 2019 Louis LeRoy Bradfield (Lee), loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away. Lee is survived by his cherished wife, Alyce Bradfield of 66 years; children, Vicky Kading and Paul, Deb Rybin, Craig Bradfield and Kelly; six grandchildren, Tonia McKenzie and Matt, Jenny Rede and Steve, Justin Rybin, Mitchel Clark and Nohemi, Cole Bradfield and Chelsy, and Austin Bradfield; six great-grandchildren, Avery, Savannah and Jake Mckenzie, Antonio and Emilia Rede and Fallon Bradfield; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his youngest son, Gary Bradfield; mother, father, and four siblings. Lee was born in Garden City, KS, in 1934 and moved to Omaha in 1952 where he met his beloved wife and raised their children. He proudly served his country as a Marine in the Korean War from 1953 to 1956 and worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and retired after 25 years. Lee loved his family, dancing with Alyce, car shows, motorcycles (especially his silver/gold Harley) and family get-togethers. GATHERING AND CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, November 25th, from 2-5pm, at The American Legion Hall, 230 W Lincoln Street, Papillion, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be designated to the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org/donate). Neptune Cremation Service - Omaha (402) 718-9529

