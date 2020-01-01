Bracht, Ida

Bracht, Ida Age 104 Ida Bracht, of West Point, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hillside Villa in West Point. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Friday, January 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Steve Emanuel as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery with lunch following at the GACC Cafeteria. VISITATION: Thursday, from 12-7pm, with a Catholic Daughters Rosary at 1:30pm and a Vigil Service at 7pm, at Stokely Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to GACC Endowments or St. Joseph Retirement Community. STOKELY FUNERAL HOME West Point, NE | (402) 372-2967 | www.stokelyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ida Bracht as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

