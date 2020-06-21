Brabec, Richard R. December 3, 1933 - June 19, 2020 Age 86, of Mead, NE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL, Wednesday June 24, 2020 10am at St. James Catholic Church, 213 E 8th St. Mead, NE. VISITATION, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 5-7pm with 7pm Rosary all at Church. Interment at Morningside Cemetery, Mead, NE. *Funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials to Bishop Neumann High School or St. Wenceslaus School. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME 211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Brabec as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.