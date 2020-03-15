Boysen, William F. November 5, 1935 - March 10, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Marylou. Survived by son, Walter (Miriam) Boysen; daughter, Debbie (Steve) Papp; sister, Dorothy Walker; grandchildren: Jessica, Stefanie, Sam, Tyler; and great-grandchildren, Bradley, William. A Private Burial took place at St. John's Cemetery in Bellevue. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

To plant a tree in memory of William Boysen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.