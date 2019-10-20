Boyles, Lelanie "Lolly"

Boyles, Lelanie "Lolly" March 7, 1951 - October 13, 2019 Born March 7, 1951 and passed away in Hospice of the Valley in Surprise, AZ, on October 13, 2019. Lolly was born in Omaha, and after her longtime employment with Kelloggs, she retired to AZ. She had a passion for fishing, traveling, clay, and being amongst family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Virginia Wise; sister-in-law, Diana Wise; and her step-son, Donnie Boyles. Lolly is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Gary Boyles; her loving daughter, Amanda "Mandy: Adkins, and son-in-law, Scott Adkins; brothers, Gayland and Dale Wise; and sister, Vickie Valenti; three nephews, Shane and Dallas Wilson, and Matt Wise; one niece, Erin Wise; three great-nieces and two great-nephews. She is also survived by her two loving step-daughters, Tami Dahir (son-in-law Mike Dahir) and Stefanie Rangel (son-in-law Mike Rangel); and multiple grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by family, friends; and by her two puppies, Maci and Tia. No Services.

