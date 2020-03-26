Boykins, Mary E.

Boykins, Mary E. September 30, 1935 - March 23, 2020 Survived by daughter, Dlayne Grandberry-Rollins; three grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; host of other relatives. WAKE: Saturday, March 28th, from 9-11am, at West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

