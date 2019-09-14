Boyer, James Mahlon, Sr. Age 87 - September 11, 2019 Of Silver City, IA. VISITATION will be at Peterson Mortuary Monday. September 16, 2019 from 5-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE is Tuesday September 17, 2019 at 10am at Silver City United Methodist Church. Interment in Silver City Cemetery. Memorials directed to Silver City United Methodist Church, Silver City Ambulance or Silver City Library. PETERSON MORTUARY 212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA (712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

