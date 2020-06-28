Boyd, Richard W. Age 98 - June 23, 2020 Council Bluffs, IA. Passed away at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. He was born in Nebraska City, NE to Walter S. and Florence Metz Boyd. Dick graduated from Nebraska City High in 1939. He attended Scottsbluff Junior College for two years and then graduated from Midland College in Fremont, NE in 1948. Dick received his Master's Degree from UNL in 1969. He proudly served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. Dick was a longtime member of Saint John Lutheran Church and he served the students of Council Bluffs for 28 years as a Middle School educator. Dick was a member of the Omaha Symphonic Chorus Member and well known actor most notably as Scrooge at the Omaha Community Playhouse. He was preceded in death by his wife, Miriam, in 2017. Survivors include son, Richard A. (Patti) Boyd; daughters, Carol (Tim) Swanger, Lynne M. Boyd (David Neely), and Ann E. Boyd; grandchildren: Richard Boyd, Steven Boyd, Michelle Williby ("Zach"), Benjamin M. Swanger ("April"), Emily B. Swanger, Adam B. Swanger (T.J. Stephens), Nicholas Swanger ("Shannon Theno"), Elizabeth Riner ("Matthew Farrell Jr."), Keegan Neely, Meagan Neely, and Adam Neely; and great-grandchildren: Alex Boyd, Christopher Boyd, Steven Boyd Jr., Nathan Boyd, Laine Swanger, Lilly Swanger, Sophia Theno, Amelia Swanger, Mason Riner, Jaxon Riner, Corbin Riner, Addyson Emily, Lydia Emily, and Faith Emily. VISITATION: Wednesday 5-8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday 10am at Saint John Lutheran Church, with Pastor E. Jon Benson, officiant. BURIAL in Ridgewood Cemetery, with Military Honors by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to Saint John Lutheran Church Music Fund. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
