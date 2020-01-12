Boyd, Darwin K., Jr.

Boyd, Darwin K., Jr. November 15, 1940 - December 31, 2019 Darwin, age 79 of Omaha died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. A fixture in the local Real Estate community for over 30 years, he was also an avid sports fan, particularly the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Dallas Cowboys and his beloved New York Yankees. Preceded in death by parents, Darwin Sr. and Dorothy Boyd. Survived by children, Michael Boyd (Jenni McLaughlin), Jenni (John) Kadner, and Becky (David) Whisinnand; grandchildren: Alyssa, Jordyn, Madison, Sadie, Macey, Lane and Bode; and great-grandchildren, Kaden and Rylie. VISITATION: Saturday, January 18, at 10am, with SERVICES to begin at 11am and Reception / Luncheon immediately following. ALL will be held at the Community Bible Church, 9001 Q St., Omaha, NE.

