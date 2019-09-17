Boyd, Arline L. (Lehman)

Boyd, Arline L. (Lehman) August 6, 1926 - September 15, 2019 Arline Lucille Boyd, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis, infant daughter, Robin, and son, Douglas. Survived by sister, Verona Wagner, daughter, Kyle (Rick) Black, and sons Timothy Emerson (Karen) Boyd and William Paul Boyd, along with 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She graduated from Norfolk, NE High School in 1943. Arline enjoyed the Huskers, quilting, reading, family gatherings, and had a deep faith in our Lord, Jesus Christ. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am, Wednesday, September 18th, 2019, followed by a luncheon at Faith Presbyterian Church, 8100 Giles Road, LaVista, NE. Graveside service in Norfolk, NE at 3:00pm at Prospect Hill cemetery, 1105 Norfolk Ave. Norfolk, NE. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St Papillion 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

