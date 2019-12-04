,

Boyce, David C. February 17, 1930 - December 1, 2019 Our Dad, Dave Boyce, died peacefully in the early morning hours on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his residence, The Hillcrest Grand Lodge in Papillion. He was lovingly attended by his brother and sister-in-law, John and Elaine Boyce, Caregiver, Jessica Piche and close Hillcrest friends, Bunny Ogden and Ingrid Barth (affectionately known as Sugar and Spice). We children will be forever grateful for the love and support Dad received from these special people who loved him like we do. In summarizing the life of our Dad, our starting point is to acknowledge the love of his life and our mother, Annie. Dad was devoted to Mom for six plus decades. They worked and traveled together until she became ill. He then lovingly cared for her until her death November 10, 2009. Mom and Dad shared the joy of parenting seven children and their spouses: Michael (Hope), Philip (Susie), Kelly, Brendan (Stephanie), Barney (Kellie), Frances (Skip), and David (Beth). We blessed our parents with seventeen grandchildren: Jennifer (John), Jason (Krystyna), Christopher, Jenni (Joey), Ashley (Andrew), Sunyi (Rick), Zac, Jessica, Emily, Dani (Carlos), Devon, Tiffany (Bryan), Mandy, Kennedy, Brian (Kori), Claire, and Luke. The family just keeps growing with beautiful great-grandchildren. We've often been told (by Mom, Dad, and others) that he considers our big family his greatest pleasure and accomplishment. Maybe not so much in the early days of chaos, but we've all managed to make him proud of our adult selves. He lived for phone calls and visits so he could brag about us and the grands to his friends. Dave spent his early years in Glenwood, IA, but returned to Omaha in 1945. He graduated from Creighton Prep in 1947 and from Creighton University in 1951. He attended Washington University for his graduate studies. He was a Chemical Engineer for Monsanto for 17 years in R&D prior to establishing his company, Boyce Scientific, Inc. Dave and Ann ran it together for 20+ years before retiring. After their retirement in 2000, they returned to Omaha. Music was his passion and he enjoyed playing in big band Sax sections wherever he lived. Dave is survived by brother, John (Elaine); sister, Mary Sue Manhart; sisters-in-law, Virginia Walsh and Jean Dalquist (Bob); best Hillcrest buddies, Bunny Ogden, Ingrid Barth, and Laura Beth Barr; and faithful companion, Mudface 2.0. He was preceded in death by beloved wife, Ann Frederick Boyce; infant son, Christopher; son, Brendan; and parents, Lynn and Frances Boyce. Dad left a note saying he loves Omaha because it is home, he led an active life, loved his family and friends and he will miss you all. Family will receive friends Tuesday, December 3rd from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, December 4th, 11am, the West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, December 5th, 11am, Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society please make checks payable to NMSS. The mailing address is 12125 Woodcrest Executive Drive, Suite 320, St. Louis, MO 63141, or you can either leave it with the funeral home or give it to a Boyce family member. A receipt will be mailed to you. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

