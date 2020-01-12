Bowman, Susan Leann (Popp) September 6, 1938 - December 27, 2019 Susan Leann Bowman (Popp) was born in Hutchison, MN, and was the only child of Harold R. Popp and Barbara (Sheaff) Popp. After her mother's death, Harold R. Popp married Winifred (Ruth) Popp, who then raised her. Susan graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1956 then went on to attend the University of Minnesota where in 1958, she participated in the Student Project for Amity Among Nations (SPAN) program, studying in the Philippines (folk music and dancing) for three months. After graduation she went into retailing in Minneapolis. In 1968 she met and married F. Wayne Bowman, then lived in Omaha, for 36 years assisting in her husband's independent insurance agency and later her son's agency. Her activities included Boy Scouts of America, Kappa Delta sorority alumnae, among others. She was a member of Eastern Star and served the Social Order of the Beauceant as President in Omaha and later again in Phoenix. She was appointed Supreme (National) officer in 2012-13. One of Sue's great loves was being a part of The Westernaires Chorus in Sun City West for many years. Surviving are her four children, Teresa (Brad) Bukacek, Tamara Turner, Michael Bowman, and Gerald Bowman; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren, all of Omaha. She was preceded in death by husband, F. Wayne Bowman, in October of 2019; and son, Marc Bowman, in 2018. SERVICES: Wednesday, January 15, at 11am at the Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church, 13658 W Meeker Blvd., Sun City West, AZ 85375. Please join Susan's family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on her tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.
