Jan 15, 1965 - Jul 5, 2018
Preceded in death by mother, Patricia Williams. Survived by wife, Kristine; children, Isabel, Ethan, Blake and Drew; dad, Wayne and step-mother, Susan; sisters, Teri and Tami; brothers, Mike and Gerry; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; many loving family and friends. Marc was a CPA most of his adult life, but also loved to swim, golf, ride bikes, travel and enjoy activities with his family (especially creating and racing pinewood derby cars with his boys). Marc was also still very involved with his fraternity Delta Sigma Phi. Just as Marc gave so much of himself to help others in life, he is donating his organs to save others in his death. Marc was involved with HETRA, Midwest Camp You Can Foundation, Life (Lifestyles for Innovation Epilepsy), Nebraska Families for Medical Cannabis, JP Lord Booster Club, Omaha Chamber of Commerce.
A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be Wednesday July 11th, from 5- 7pm, St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 15050 West Maple Rd. If you cannot make the Service, he would want everyone who loved him to get together and share a toast to his life. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been setup at First National Bank for Ethan, Blake and Drew and checks can be made out to Kristine Bowman.
