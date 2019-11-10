Bowman, F. Wayne May 10, 1929 - October 27, 2019 He was born the second child of Francis Earl and Bernice (Child) Bowman. He graduated from Shenandoah HS in 1947. In Omaha, he earned his 1st Class Operator's License (radio). During employment at KMA Radio in Shenandoah, IA, Wayne enlisted and used his talents in the signal corps in Korea. During his 17-year stint as an engineer at KMTV3 in Omaha, Wayne became an independent insurance agent and built Bowman Insurance Agency. He was elected local, state and in 1983, National President of Professional Insurance Agents Association. He served as Master of Right Angle Lodge No. 303, Omaha, and was Grand Master of Royal Arch Masons in Nebraska. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Susan; and four children, Teresa (Brad) Bukacek, Tamara Turner, Michael Bowman, Gerald Bowman; 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, all of Omaha. He was preceded in death by son, Marc Bowman, in 2018; and brother, Earl Dean. SERVICE: Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 5:30pm, at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 15050 West Maple Road, Omaha, NE. Memorials may be sent to your chosen charity.
