Bowley, Judith L. December 15, 1940 - March 20, 2020 Age 79. Preceded in death by husband, Richard Bowley; son, Ken Bowley; and father, Harold Bates. Survived by her daughter, Debra Knight (Bill); daughter-in-law, Carol Bowley; mother, Maxine Lorraine Powers; grandchildren, Dylan Bowley (Laura), Ryan Knight (Whitney Krepps), Lindsay Bowley, Lauren Wilcox (Ryan), and Paige Knight (Elliott McCalley); and great-grandchildren, Haylee, Harper, Hadley, Annalie, Abel, Skylar, Madisyn, expecting baby girl Kennedy. Private Family Graveside Services in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. CHAPEL OF MEMORIES 9001 Arbor Street #111 | 402-551-1011 omahachapelofmemories.com

