Bowes, Deborah L. August 26, 1962 - March 19, 2020 Debbie was a sweet, gentle, loving and kind child of God. Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Bill; children, Matthew (Sarah) Bowes, Mindy (Allan) Bargenquast, and Michael (Christina) Bowes; grandchildren: Connor, Logan, Kayleigh, Parker, Charlotte, Kinslee and Oliver; parents, Larry and Shirley Waugh; and sisters, Dana (Alan) Judge, Kimberly (Dave) Mantegna, and Christina (Jamie) Bretschneider. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designation. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

