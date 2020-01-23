Bowersox, Vera H.

Bowersox, Vera H. September 29, 1931 - January 20, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Keith; sister, Marion; brothers: Leonard, Clifford, Lyle and Raymond. Survived by daughter, Julie Ann Ransdell (Scott); grandchildren, Katie Batenhorst (Jayson), Emily Ganow (Greg) and Logan Ransdell (Rosalie Warner); great-grandchildren. Connor, Ryleigh and Brooks. VISITIATION: Saturday, January 25th from 4pm to 5pm followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 5pm, all at the West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to VNA Hospice or the Josie Harper Hospice House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

