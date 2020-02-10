Bowers, Gladys A. November 8, 1928 - February 8, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Clara (Gladwell) Bowers; and siblings, Luella Mae, Merle, Herman, Melvin and Mildred. Survived by nephew, Kenneth M. Bowers; and special friends, Cathy and Leonard Alm. Burial of Gladys's Urn will be in the Tecumseh Cemetery in Tecumseh, NE. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

