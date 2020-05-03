Boudreaux, William Edward

Boudreaux, William Edward October 21, 1973 - April 24, 2020 William Boudreaux (Bill), age 46, of Omaha passed away of coronary artery disease at Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue. He was born in Glendale, CA to Jack and Pamela (Klein) Boudreaux. He worked at Liquid Trucking and was a loving father. He will be missed greatly. He is survived by his mother, Pamela; brothers, Jack Jr., Scott, and Steven; sister, Jeanette; partner, Sallie; sons, Nathan and Andrew; stepdaughters, Lindsay and Felicia; stepson, William; nieces, nephew, and cousins. He was predeceased by father, Jack. A Private Memorial will be held by his immediate family at Kremer Funeral Home in Omaha. A Memorial Service will be set at a later date and time for family, friends, and others whose lives William touched. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

