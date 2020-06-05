Boswell, Derrek Michael January 18, 2004 - May 31, 2020 Survived by his parents, Ken Boswell and Kari Smith; sisters, Kylie Boswell, Autumn Shepherd, Shaundra Shepherd, Sierra Boswell, Taylor McNeal; brothers, Kenneth Boswell, Dillen Shepherd and Curtis Scaife; grandparents, Margaret Boswell and Dan (Lyndie Wadsworth) Bowles; his large extended family. He touched so many with his larger than life smile. He was a proud uncle to baby Lilo. FUNERAL SERVICE, with CDC guidelines, Saturday, 2pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel. VISITATION with the family, also with CDC guidelines, Friday, 5-7pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

