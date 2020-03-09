Boston, Jimmie L.

Boston, Jimmie L. June 22, 1937 - March 8, 2020 Age 82 of Ashland, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, March 11, 10:30am at First Christian Church, 1702 Boyd St., Ashland. VISITATION: Tuesday, March 10, from 5-7pm, also at the Church. Interment with Military Honors in Ashland Cemetery, Ashland. Memorials to First Christian Church, Ashland, NE. To leave Condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com MARCY MORTUARY 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmie Boston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.