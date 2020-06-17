Bostic, James "Jeb" Edward January 1, 1979 - June 6, 2020 James "Jeb" Edward Bostic, age 41 of Omaha, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Jeb was born on January 9, 1979 to Kellis and Peggy Bostic. He is survived by his parents, Kellis and Peggy Bostic; daughter, Emile Bostic; girl friend, Christina Biller; sister, Karen (Jeff) Perlmeter; brother, Everett (Amy) Bostic; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and his dog Gumbo. CELEBRATION of LIFE: 2pm Saturday, June 20, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.westlawnhillcrest.com WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Bostic as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.