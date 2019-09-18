Bosn, Albin "Al"

Bosn, Albin "Al" Age 86 Albin "Al" Bosn, a resident of Platte Lake, MN, died Friday, September 13, at his home with his family by his side. MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, September 27, at 11am, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Bull Dog Lake, MN, with Father Greg Poser officiating. A gathering time will be held from 9:30am until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flower memorials, the family would prefer donations to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association, PO Box 55071 #15530, Boston MA 02205-5071, ecaware.org, or to any charity of your choice. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service Pierz, MN | 320-632-4393 | emblombrennyfuneral.com

