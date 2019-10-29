Boseck, Robert O. Robert O. Boseck, age 91, went gladly to his heavenly home on October 27, 2019. He was born in Griswold, Iowa, in 1927, where he graduated from Griswold High School, met, and married the love of his life, Shirley Mae Goforth. He served in the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir during the Korean War. After being discharged in 1954, he returned to Griswold working for Boseck Oil and Ford Motor Co., before getting his ministerial degree from Nebraska Christian College. He served as youth minister at First Christian Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and then the preacher at the Christian Church in Cozad, Nebraska for six years. He then returned to First Christian Church in Council Bluffs as the Minister of Visitation for twenty-three years. After retiring from full-time ministry, Bob and Shirley moved to Risen Son Community, the establishment where they played a supporting role. While living at Risen Son, Bob acted as the unofficial Chaplain and morale officer, giving everyone a smile and a "Oh happy day and three cheers!" greeting. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mae, of sixty-three years. Bob is survived by his son, Michael Lee Boseck and his wife Patty, of Joplin, Missouri; his daughter, Canda Sue Kandt and her husband Charles, of Knoxville, Tennessee; and his six grandchildren, Branson Boseck, Sarah Williams, Michael Robert Clark, Elizabeth Ann (Kandt) Powell, Christopher Charles Kandt, Anna Marie (Kandt) Allmon; his brother, Ronald Boseck and his sisters, Kay Chase, Zona Hully, Lorna Blohn, and Sheryl Boseck. FUNERAL AND CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held at 11am on Thursday October 31, 2019 at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. VISITATION: will be during the hour prior to the service. Robert will be buried next to Shirley Mae in Griswold, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Christian College. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
As Scott Frost praises Indiana's progress, Hoosier AD suggests Husker staff had 'no respect'
-
Maurice Washington has 'a lot of things he needs to do' to earn trust and rejoin Huskers
-
Nebraska sophomore outside hitter Capri Davis to take indefinite medical leave of absence
-
After things got 'heated' during Indiana loss, Scott Frost meets with players to clear the air
-
Services planned for man who died in fire Thursday morning in Omaha
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.