Bose, Thomas Earl November 4, 1954 - December 9, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Myron; and daughter, Crystal. Survived by daughters, Brandy (Jeremy) Bergmann, Noelle (Scott) Lamoreux and Marissa Bose; mother, Jean; and five grandchildren. VISITATION: Friday, Dec. 13, 9:3010:30am; FUNERAL: Friday, Dec. 13, 10:30am, all at Kremer Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Open Door Mission. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street (402) 553-3155 kremerfuneralhome.com

