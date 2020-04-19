Bosak, Rose M.

Bosak, Rose M. May 10, 1940 - April 15, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Adrian; infant son, Joseph. Survived by sons, Dan (Maria) and Bob; daughters, Annette (Gary) Matney, Michelle (Chuck), Patty (Brian) Hylok, Cindy (Chris) Fliehman; grandchildren, Angela, Amanda, Jessica, Shelby, Megan, Brittney, Easton, Justin, Dylan, Dawson, Alexis, and Mason; great grandchildren, Cole, Pennie and Emmett; brothers, Walt (Fran) Kazor, Joe (JoAnn) Kazor and Jim Kazor; sisters, Cathy (Jim) Haber, Theresa (Terry) Gonderinger, Joan (Jack) Birdsell and Betty (Niels) Fogt VISITATION Monday 28pm at the Funeral Home (Livestream available at www.klsfuneral home.com). Graveside Service Tuesday, 1pm at St. John Cemetery. A Memorial Mass at St. Columbkille Church will be held at a later date. Memorials requested to St. Columbkille Church. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Bosak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

