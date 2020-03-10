Bosak, Evelyn A.

Bosak, Evelyn A. January 18, 1929 - March 6, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Louis and Elsie (Eggers) Storm; brother, Kenneth Storm. Survived by husband, Edmund Bosak; son, Ron Bosak; and many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 5-6:30pm, with a Prayer Service at 6:30pm, all at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Dr., Omaha, NE 68137. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Bosak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.