Borkenhagen, Karl Raymond Karl Raymond Borkenhagen, longtime Omaha resident, passed away on April 10, 2020, in Edmond, OK. Karl was born in Ralston, NE on August 7, 1923, to Ray Borkenhagen and Helen McKibben Borkenhagen. During the Great Depression the family moved briefly to California, then returned to Omaha, where Ray managed the Northrup-Jones and The Old English Inn restaurants. Karl recently recalled playing Christmas carols on his trumpet as his father accompanied on the piano and the family sang along. He was a lifelong fan of the Cornhuskers and the St. Louis Cardinals. He attended Omaha North High then the University of Nebraska, graduating with a degree in Chemistry in 1949. At university Karl met Glenda Baack; they were married September 1, 1948, and were blessed to enjoy over 71 years of marriage. Karl worked most of his career at Union Pacific Railroad as a metallurgist. He and Glenda loved golf and played often, especially after his retirement in 1984; they always walked. He was preceded in death by an infant son; his parents; and his sisters, Marian Norris and Annette Oxley. He is survived by his wife, Glenda of Edmond, OK; sons, Glenn Borkenhagen of Cody, WY, Alan Borkenhagen (Donna) of Edmond, OK, and Jay Borkenhagen (Belinda) of Lincroft, NJ; and five grandchildren. Karl was kind, soft spoken, intelligent, and calm, and his smile was genuine and warm. He loved and cared for his family steadfastly, was greatly loved in return and will be greatly missed.

