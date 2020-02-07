Borghoff, Joseph J. IV September 1, 1948 - February 6, 2020 Beloved father, grandfather, brother, life partner, uncle, and friend. Preceded in death by parents, Dr. Joseph J. and Katherine (Dolly) Borghoff. Joe will be remembered for his quick wit and dry sarcasm, his generosity to those he loved, and his warm smile for everyone he met. He was an avid golf enthusiast, loved a good game of poker, and hunting waterfowl and deer. He treasured his grandchildren above all and looked forward to attending their sporting events. He is survived by former spouse, Ingrid; daughter, Aubrey Kuhl; grandchildren: Dylan, Addy, Bella, and Brooklyn; sisters, Cathy "Kate" McAuliffe (Rick); Mary Alice Howick; and brother, John (Rosemary); many nieces and nephews and good friends. Family will receive friends Sunday, February 9th from 2pm to 4pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, February 10th, 10am, Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the Katherine A. and Ingrid A. Borghoff Tuition Award, Mercy High School, Holy Cross Educational Fund, or Josie Harper Hospice House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

