Borghoff, Joseph J. IV

Borghoff, Joseph J. IV September 1, 1948 - February 6, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, February 10th, 10am, Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the Katherine A. and Ingrid A. Borghoff Tuition Award, Mercy High School, Holy Cross Educational Fund, or Josie Harper Hospice House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

