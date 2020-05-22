Borders, Elinor D. May 3, 1914 - May 17, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, May 22nd, 1pm, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 S. 118th St.). Memorials are suggested to Mary Our Queen Catholic Church or Good Samaritan Society - Milliard. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

