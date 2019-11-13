Borchman, Gerald Paul "Jerry"

Borchman, Gerald Paul "Jerry" Gerald Paul Borchman "Jerry" was born in Omaha, Nebraska on April 19, 1952. He passed on November 10, 2019, in the Durham Medical Center in Omaha surrounded by loved ones. He was 67 years old. Jerry served his country as an active duty officer in the Army and finished his education at Nebraska at Omaha. He was a master wordsmith, exceptionally stubborn, but was also full of love and not afraid to let you know. He loved his family, his Huskers, and summers at the family's cabin in Fawn Lake, MN. Jerry is survived by his daughter Tenley, son Andy, sisters Susan and Karen, and brother Neal. SERVICES will be held at 1pm on Friday November 15, at Bethel Lutheran in Omaha, 1312 S. 45th St. CELEBRATION OF LIFE to follow, at The B Bar at Barrett's, 4322 Leavenworth St.

