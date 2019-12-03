Boquet, Sandra "Sassy" August 7, 1935 - December 1, 2019 VISITATION: Wednesday 6-8pm at Campbell Aman in Blair. SERVICES:Thursday at 11am at PassageWay Church at Central Court in Blair. Survivors: Brad Boquet, Bambi Bartek, Barrie Breyfogle, Benay Edens and Blair Boquet. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 South 17th Street Blair, NE www.campbellaman.com 402-426-2191

