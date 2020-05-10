Booker, Lorene "Gertie"

Booker, Lorene "Gertie" Lorene Booker, fondly known as Gertie, was born on April 13, 1930 in Wrightsville, AR to Asa Allen and Mildred Perry Allen. She departed this life on April 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred Lee Booker; her father Asa Allen; her mother Mildred Perry Allen; her sons, Fred Lee Booker Jr., and Steven L Booker Sr., her brothers, James Q. Allen, and Patrick R. Allen; her sisters, Ellyce Harlston Young, Juanita Brannon, and Mildred Drew; and her grandson Stephen L. Booker Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra K. Booker (Hattiesburg, MS); son, Donald Jelani (Tulsa, OK); her sister, Dorothy Marshbanks (Stockton, CA); her brother, Ted Allen (Minneapolis, MN); and a multitude of neices and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Thursday, May 14th, 1-6pm. FUNERAL: Friday, May 15th, at 1pm. Both at Thomas Funeral Home. Streaming on Bethel AME Website on Facebook. The Booker family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to her favorite charity, Church Women United.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorene Booker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

