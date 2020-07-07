Booker, Donna Rae (Folsom) Age 87 - July 4, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Karl and Lula Folsom; son, Douglas Booker; grandson, Kristopher Booker; two sisters and a brother. Survived by daughter, Jackie (Rich) Whitehill; sons, Randy (Cindy) Jordan, Tom (Melissa) Jordan, Steve (Barb) Booker; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Kay (Al) Schwindt; brother, Lonnie (Elaine) Folsom; many nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, July 9, 5:30pm at Bethany Funeral Chapel with VISITATION starting at 4pm. Memorials suggested to Alzheimer's Association. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Service information

Jul 9
Visitation
Thursday, July 9, 2020
4:00PM-5:30PM
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE 68128
Jul 9
Service
Thursday, July 9, 2020
5:30PM
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE 68128
