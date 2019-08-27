Bonitz, Vickie L. (Drake)

Bonitz, Vickie L. (Drake) October 15, 1949 - August 25, 2019 Age 69. Beloved wife to Bill Bonitz, husband of 45 years; devoted mother of Jill Corbett (Edward) and Steven Bonitz (Melissa); proud grandmother of Cade, Emma, Chloe, Taylor, J.T. and Braxton; loving sister to Sharon Spinharney (Mike), Denny Drake (Leyla), and Ron Drake; close cousin to Sandie Smith (Doug); and dear aunt of nephew, Chris Swenson. Preceded in death by parents, Don and Ruth Drake. VISITATION: Thursday, August 29, 5-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, August 30, 10:30am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Walnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials: American Brain Tumor Association (abta.org), or Buffett Cancer Center (nufoundation.org/unmc/fred-and-pamela-buffett-cancer-center). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.