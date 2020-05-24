Bonicatto, David J.

Bonicatto, David J. Age 63 - May 19, 2020 Of Lincoln, NE. Passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the age of 63. He was surrounded by his wife, Lesa; and his three children, Blake, Blair, and Bailey. We know that he is now at peace, and can do his greatest work. Due to the connection he had with so many of you, we are waiting to plan his Celebration of Life. Please watch for updates on his Facebook page. Memorials can be sent to: 6150 Cheney Ridge Circle, Lincoln, NE 68516.

