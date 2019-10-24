Bond, Thomas Michael

Bond, Thomas Michael June 16, 1950 - October 6, 2019 Longtime Omaha resident and former Ames resident, Thomas M. Bond passed away Sunday, October 6th, at the Delta County Memorial Hospital in Delta, CO. Thomas was born to Georgeanne Marie (Codner) and Harold Jack Bond on June 16th 1950 in Enid, OK. He spent most of his childhood there before moving to Omaha, NE, where he graduated from Omaha North High School. Thomas joined the Army shortly after high school and served 1970-1978. He was a proud veteran and patriot. Thomas went on to become Senior Vice Commander at the DAV chapter 18 in Fremont, NE. Thomas left behind his spouse, Denise Walz; daughter, Stephanie Bond (Lucas Goree) of Conifer, CO; son, Jeremy Bond and his sister Pam (Bill) Roker of Nebraska City, NE; as well as grandchildren, Layla Smith, Gavin Bond and Sam Bond. Thomas was preceded into death by his parents; and his sister, Rebecca Bond. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, November 1st, 11am, at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE 68138.

