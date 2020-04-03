Bombac, Raymond F. August 16, 1944 - March 26, 2020 Raymond F. Bombac, age 75 of Lorain, OH and formerly of Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, OH with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Marilyn (nee: Koziura) Bombac of Lorain, OH; daughter, Kathleen (Bart) Pester of Springfield, VA; sons, Raymond (Bretta) Bombac of Alexandria, VA and John Bombac of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Sarah and Anna Pester of Springfield, VA: and Lindsay and Brett Bombac of Alexandria, VA; and brother, Larry Bombac of Vermilion, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine (nee: Zocchi) Bombac; and sister, Joyce Blessing. Private family services will be held at this time with Christian burial services at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH with military funeral honors by the U.S. Air Force. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. This event will be a final salute to Ray to help the family commemorate and honor his wonderful life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the form of cherished memories, favorite photos or other contributions by using the email, mbombac@aol.com or the funeral home website www.rsgfuneralhome.com. Your thoughts and prayers for Raymond and his family are deeply appreciated during this difficult time. Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH 44052 | (440) 244-1961

