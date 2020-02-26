Bolton, Leonard A. February 5, 1929 - February 22, 2020 Age 91. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; son, Jeff; sister, Edna Mae Bryan and brother, Wayne Bolton. He is survived by his children, Linda Lehan Dane and her husband Alan Dane of Omaha, NE; Bonnie and her husband Bob Peterson of Omaha, NE; Julie and her husband Jim Thrasher of Buckeye, AZ; and Steve Bolton and his wife Felicia of Palm Harbor, FL; daughter-in-law, Penny Bolton of Dunlap, IA; stepchildren, Dave Glenn and Jenneane and her husband Dan Hendon of Dunlap, IA; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings, Frances Moore of Vermillion, SD; Joan and her husband Dr. James Long of Alma, NE; and James Bolton of Huntsville, AL; and many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, 4-8pm, Fouts Funeral Home Dunlap, Highway 30 and Court St., Dunlap, IA. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, 10:30am, St. John Lutheran Church, 902 Montague St., Dunlap, IA. BURIAL: Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Ucon Ave., Dunlap, IA. FOUTS FUNERAL HOME Dunlap, IA | (712) 647-2221 | www.foutsfuneralhome.com

