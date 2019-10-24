Bolling, Rev. Dr. Richard E. July 4, 1927 - October 20, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Dorothy Bolling; parents, William and Maude Bolling; brother, Robert. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Dwayne and Denise Bolling; grandson, James and fianc�e Breanna; granddaughter, Kristi; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, Oct 26th, at 10:30am First Lutheran Church, Papillion. VISITATION: Friday, 6-8pm, at Mortuary. Interment: Cedar Dale Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Lutheran Herritage Foundation https://www.ihfmissions.org/about/the-Ihf-mission/ "The Lord Be With You" KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

