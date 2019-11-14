Bolita, James L. September 19, 1938 - November 10, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlene Bolita; brother, Tom Bolita. Survived by his sons, Tony and Jeff Bolita; grandson, Wyatt James Bolita. VISITATION: Sunday, November 24, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, November 25, at 11am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (7600 S. 42nd St). Interment at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Boys Town Alumni Association. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

