Boldan-Cerveny, Connie J. May 29, 1946 - May 19, 2020 Age 73, of Lincoln, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 10:30am at Marcy Mortuary. (Social distancing applies). VISITATION: Friday, May 22, 2020, 5-7pm at Marcy Mortuary. (10 person limit at one time) Interment at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials to the American Diabetes Assoc. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. MARCY MORTUARY 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343

