Boisen, Elaine M. March 12, 1924 - September 29, 2019 Age 95, of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Jack Boisen. Survived by daughter, Kathy Krueger and husband Tom; son, Danny Boisen and wife Patty; grandchildren: Kristopher, Dakota, Colton, Kelly, Courtney. VISITATION: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 4-6pm, at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 10m at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

