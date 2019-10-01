Boicourt, Donald

Boicourt, Donald Age 78 Donald Boicourt passed away peacefully at his home on Friday evening, September 27, 2019, surrounded by his wife of 48 years, Marlene (Charvat), and his two daughters, Michelle and Deana Boicourt.He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Boicourt (Jean); brother-in-law, Francis Charvat; sisters-in-law, Lucille Wisinski and Jeanette Volz; and many nieces and nephews. Don also leaves behind 3 cat buddies: Elvis, OJ, and Jaz. VISITATION / ROSARY: Wednesday, Oct 2, 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary, 144 & Harrison. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, Oct 3, at 10am at Sts. Peter Paul, 36 & X St. In lieu of flowers send memorials to Sts. Peter & Paul and the AFTD. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.