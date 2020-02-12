Bohm, Dr. Howard "Chaim" Age 76 - February 8, 2020 We mourn the loss of Dr. Howard "Chaim" Bohm, 76, who died on Saturday, February 8. Howard was preceded in death his parents Edward and Leah Bohm, by his first wife, Judith. He will be remembered by his family and friends. Howard is survived by his wife, Teresita Bohm of Omaha; his only son, Louis (Richele) Bohm of Boston; grandson, Connor; step son, Reynaldo (Melanie) Bolarong of Philippines; his stepdaughters: Resty (Randy) Kossmann of Nebraska, Renalynd (Al) Sottosanti and Rizanie (Shawn) Willis both of Alaska, Rejaime (Chris) Schultz of Minnesota and numerous step-grandchildren and friends. A Private Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, at 3:30pm at Golden Hill Cemetery, 5025 North 42nd St. Omaha, NE. JEWISH FUNERAL HOME 402-556-9392

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Bohm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.