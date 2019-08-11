Bogus, Ron July 18, 1935 - August 9, 2019 Ron Bogus, longtime Manager of Public Affairs for NPPD, passed away in Columbus. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; 4 children; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. A MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, August 13, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. VISITATION will be from 4-7pm Monday, with a 7pm VIGIL SERVICE, also at St. Isidore's. McKOWN FUNERAL HOME Columbus, NE 402-564-4232 | www.mckownfuneralhome.com

