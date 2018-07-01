Bogle, Robert C. "Bob" Oct 22, 1930 - Jun 28, 2018 Age 87 of Plattsmouth, NE. Bob is survived by his wife, Carol Bogle of Plattsmouth; daughter, Linda Swoboda and husband Gary of Estes Park, CO; 3 sons: Lee Bogle and wife Jina of Plattsmouth, Randy Bogle and wife Candice of Auburn NE, and Mark Bogle and wife Terri of Plattsmouth; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Loyd Bogle of Blair, and Dean Bogle and wife Sharon of Humboldt, NE; and 2 sisters, Ilaline Critser and husband Justin of Auburn, and Donna Stricklett and husband Loren of Rockaway Beach, MO. VISITATION: 1-9pm, with family present 6-8pm Sunday, July 1, at Roby Funeral Home. FUNERAL: 10:30am Monday, July 2, at First Lutheran Church, Plattsmouth. Memorials: First Lutheran Church. ROBY FUNERAL HOME 402-296-3123 Plattsmouth, NE www.robyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.