Bogacz, Kyron A. June 2, 2001 - September 14, 2019 Preceded in death by grandparents, Pat and Frank Bogacz. Survived by mother, Traci L. Driscoll (Jeff); father, Christopher Bogacz (Sarah); siblings: Jadon Bogacz, Owen Bogacz, and Bauer Driscoll; grandparents, Vickie and Ron Trapp, Marge and P.J. Driscoll; great-grandmother, Carol Trapp; other relatives and many friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sep 17th from 3pm to 5pm and from 6:30pm to 7:30pm at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th St. in Papillion, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, Sep 18th at 10am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

